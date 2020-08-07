General News

Lebanon blast: Video captures Ghanaian victim in horrific Beirut explosion

It has emerged that there were Ghanaian casualties in the explosion that occurred in the Lebanese city of Beirut on Tuesday, August 5 ,2020.

The ‘Beirut Disaster’ as it has come to be known, happened after explosions in a warehouse at the Port of Beirut.



Videos on social media capture horrific scenes of human bodies torn apart by the blast.



Though government officials are yet to confirm a Ghanaian victim, www.ghanaweb.com has sighted a video that suggest that some Ghanaians were caught in the explosions.



The video has some Ghanaian women carrying another woman who appears to be severely injured.



The women were praying and wailing as they sent their injured friend to a health facility.

CNN reports that over 137 deaths and 5,000 injuries have so far been recorded in the explosion.



It further states that over 300,000 people have been displaced from their homes.



Lebanon's President, Michel Aoun, blamed the explosion on 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that he said had been stored unsafely at a warehouse in the port.



Officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs say they are in constant engagement with the Ghanaian consulate in Egypt who has oversight responsibilities in Lebanon for a report on the matter.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.