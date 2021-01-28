Legacies and ideologies of Rawlings must be upheld - Citizens

The late former President Jerry John Rawlings

Ghanaians, especially political leaders and youth have been urged to uphold the legacies and ideologies of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Probity, accountability, hard work, dedication to work and honesty were some of the legacies and ideologies of the former President of the Republic of Ghana who died at age 73.



Mr Raymond Sofia, a motor rider told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that although the demise of the former President was shocking, upholding his legacies were the surest way to remember him.



"We have to live the memories of Rawlings and make sure we impact in the youth and generations to come, to know about his commitment to his country and people."



He said the role Flt. Lt. Rawlings played in the development of the country had been tremendous and urged leaders to emulate him as such.



Madam Bridget Esinu, Self-employed, noted that the late political figure had exercised great leadership and urged the youth to also exhibit leadership in serving the nation.

Mr Mathias Apoenchi, Hohoe Municipal Coordinator, Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), said "hard work, selflessness, and accountability pays."



He said it was time the youth took after the roles Mr Rawlings played in his fight to make Ghana as it is today to help develop the country.



Flt. Lt. Rawlings left behind a wife, Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, and four children; Dr. Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, Amina and Kimathi Rawlings.







