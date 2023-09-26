Legacy foundation set to collaborate with media and youth to promote Ashanti culture

Legacy Foundation, a non-governmental organization with a key focus on promoting Ashanti heritage and culture, has announced its intention to collaborate with the media and youth to promote culture among the youth.

Speaking to the media, Emmanuel Ayirebi Mentu, the General Manager of Legacy Foundation, mentioned that it is concerning to realize that many Ghanaians are losing touch with their traditional values and cultures, and are adopting Western culture, a phenomenon he believes is having a detrimental effect on Ghanaian society. According to him, to address this issue, Legacy Foundation will work with the media and the youth of Ghana to shed more light on culture, specifically Ashanti culture.



"It is unfortunate that today, most people are not well-versed in our culture. For instance, how many people, aside from politicians and those closely related to royalty, participate in Akwasiade and other festivals? This is concerning; we are all leaning towards Western culture, which is having a negative impact on our society," Emmanuel Ayirebi Mentu explained at the launch of the Ashanti Festival and Cultural Exhibition.



To rectify this situation, he mentioned that his organization would create more culturally oriented projects to engage the youth and collaborate closely with the media to publicize Ashanti culture.

He said, "We have identified a problem, and we won't stand by passively. To address this, we will organize events focused on our culture to engage the youth and collaborate with the media. We appreciate your presence here today. In the coming days, we will be working with you to determine the best ways to promote our culture."



As part of the programs to raise cultural awareness, Legacy Foundation will organize a football match between journalists in the Ashanti region and Kumawood actors from December 24th to 30th.



EAN/BB