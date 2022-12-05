Legacy foundation storms Kumasi with a walk to announce readiness to support the needy

Legacy Foundation shook Kumasi with a massive health walk over the weekend

Source: Nana Peprah

A non-governmental organisation, Legacy Foundation shook Kumasi with a massive health walk over the weekend. The walk which comprised both healthy and physically challenged persons was meant to create awareness of the foundation's readiness to support the needy, aside from advancing the health status of participants.

Speaking to the media after the health walk, deputy CEO of the foundation, Nana Kwame Ayirebi Mentu pledged the foundation's readiness to support the needy in the society, especially those within the Ashanti region.



According to him, the non-governmental organisation which was just introduced a few months ago had planned to support at least 40 vulnerable persons in the Ashanti region by the end of the year 2022.



He additionally disclosed that the foundation was devoid of any political affiliation and that there was a need for people to disregard any such attachments.



"We're a non-governmental organisation that seeks to help the needy. We did the walk to outdoor our foundation. We have set up a fund that was sponsored by the general CEO, the deputy and many other individuals so that we can provide support to the needy. This is not from the government or anyone". He revealed.



He further revealed that the foundation targets vulnerable persons like brilliant but needy students, physically challenged persons, people living in abject poverty etc. According to him, the foundation, before extending alms to targeted persons, conducts a thorough investigation on the person or group of persons. "No one can just stand up and come to us for assistance. We survey a lot before giving support," he said.



He further appealed to philanthropical individuals and other well-to-do groups to join Legacy Foundation so that they can together put smiles on the faces of other vulnerable individuals.

He sadly revealed that some people may find it very difficult to get money to buy a common foul during this Christmas and that's why they are always willing to support vulnerable persons.



"Everyone can become a victim of vulnerability and that's why we all need to support others now that we have the strength and other resources. We are also appealing to other philanthropists and donors to join us so that we can extend larger support to these vulnerable persons. Our office is always open to everyone especially the qualified ones who want assistance."



He finally warned that anyone who may join the foundation with any political agenda will be sacked since they are not affiliated with any political party.



Yaw Oduro Nimapau, operations director of the foundation, adding his voice said, the foundation had come to stay and that their office was always open to everyone regardless of their tribal, political or religious background.



According to him, the foundation together with other identifiable groups had already supported many people and they were ready to do more.



"We target to help the needy. People who need help are not only those who do not have jobs, but we have some people who are physically challenged too. You saw some physically challenged persons in our midst during the walk. These and many more are the very persons we target to support. Legacy Foundation has come to stay forever and we're never going to disappoint." he concluded.