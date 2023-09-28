Legal Agenda: Martin Kpebu defends call for a constitutional review in Ghana

There are a number of notable people who have called for the review of the constitution of Ghana due to the large portion of power being excessively vested into the president of the land.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu, a private legal practitioner is another force who has lent his voice to this call.



According to the lawyer, presidents of the country have too much power that needs to be cut short. This, Martin Kpebu explains, makes the president untouchable.



Speaking on this week’s episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV with Matilda Boateng Nartey, Martin Kpebu, said there are 1001 reasons why the 1992 constitution should be reviewed.



The lawyer defends that Ghana’s constitution is lopsided and has concentrated too much power on the executive arm of government.



“One of the reasons is that our constitution is lopsided. We’ve concentrated too much power in the executive and that’s a big flaw. We have 1001 African proverbs that will tell you that one man alone is not the repository of all knowledge yet, you see the constitution vesting the executive power in the president and that’s huge.



“So, somebody will say that yes, in the constitution you will find that for some of the things, the council of state will advise but that’s not sufficient,” Martin Kpebu said.

The call for a constitutional review in Ghana is one that has been championed by citizens, political leaders, clergies and other individuals.



However, the nation has yet to see any major step taken to address this concern.



Join Martin Kpebu on this week’s edition of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV for more insight about the 1992 constitution and the need to review it.



Watch the full interview here:









BAJ/OGB



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



