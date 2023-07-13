Legal Agenda: Sam George makes strong case for Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and a proponent of the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Ghanaian Cultural Values Bill, Sam Nartey George is our guest for the premiere of GhanaWeb TV’s Legal Agenda.

In the first episode of the highly anticipated show on what the laws of Ghana say, the host of Legal Agenda, Matilda Nartey Esq. sits with Sam George to discuss sexual preference as a human rights issue.



In this thrilling episode of Legal Agenda, Sam George insists on his passion to follow through with the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Ghana to protect the country’s core values.



Sam George touches on the needless reasons why children shouldn’t be introduced to the LGBTQ+ community through their school curricula.



“Why should my child be attacked with the information LGBTQ+ by the cabal? Why must they be seeking to introduce things like that into our educational curriculum through CSE and you say that I don’t have a right to speak about?” Sam George quizzed promoters of LGBTQ+ activities.

