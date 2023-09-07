Legal Agenda: What to do to avoid getting frustrated while trying to claim your insurance

There have been a lot of complaints from insurance buyers, brokers and providers over the years about some of the illegalities and challenges they encounter while trying to pay or claim insurance.

In this week’s edition of Legal Agenda with Matilda Nartey on GhanaWeb TV, a team of insurers and brokers to explain all the insurance claims processes.



According to an insurance broker, Hannah Koomson, insurance brokers know the right channels and companies who pay out insurance money on time and appropriately and hence they should be often patronised by insurance buyers.



Charles Ansong, who is a Senior Marketing Manager at the National Insurance Company (NIC) also takes us through all the processes and functions of the NIC.



An insurer and Head of Products and Innovations at Star Assurance, Michael Adomako also indicated that when it’s time to pay insurance, recipients are expected to report to the offices within a specific time frame and the refusal to do that creates problems.

BAJ/AW