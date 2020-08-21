Regional News

Legal Resources Centre trains community development monitors in Bole

Some of the participants during the training

Legal Resources Centre, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has on Thursday, August 20, 2020, built the capacities of Community Development Monitors (CDMs) to oversee the successful implementation of capital development projects initiated by the Bole District Assembly in the Savannah Region.

The training was to enhance citizens’ participation in local governance and ensure projects such as classroom blocks, water systems, health facilities, roads and other social amenities were executed on schedule.



It formed part of Ghana Strengthening Accountability Mechanisms (GSAM) project, being implemented by a consortium of three NGOs including; OXFAM in Ghana, CARE International and Integrated Social Development Centre (ISODEC) with sponsorship from USAID.



The GSAM project will strengthen citizens’ oversight of capital development projects to improve local government transparency, accountability and performance.



The CDMs, drawn from 15 communities within the Bole District, were lectured on the goals and objectives of the GSAM project, guidelines for effective project performance monitoring, how to get concerns addressed, capital projects planning and implementation processes, rights of citizens to participate in local governance.



Mr Jengre Enoch, Legal Resources Centre programs officer, advised the participants to be objective and neutral in their activities at all times, urging them to follow due process when monitoring projects in their communities.

He encouraged the CDMs to seek information on projects initiated by the Assembly, as their civic rights to have access to information and lead members of their communities to monitor and assess capital development projects through regular site visits and report on identified concerns and issues to stakeholders for action.



He told Yagbon News that similar capacity building workshops are ongoing in other 49 Districts across the country.



Mr Enoch said that GSAM was introduced in the Bole District Assembly by Legal Resources Centre to seek community opinion in the delivery of capital projects by the District Assembly.



Some of the participants pledged their commitment to actively play their roles to ensure transparency and accountability in the execution of development projects in their communities.

