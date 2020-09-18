General News

Legalizing okada business is like making armed robbery 'legal' - Kabilla

CPP Stalwart, James Kwabena Bomfeh has slammed the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama for promising to legalize the riding of motorcycles for commercial purposes.

The NDC flagbearer has appealed to Ghanaians to elect him as President again during the December 7 polls and one of the things he intends to do should he come back to power is to ensure commercial motorbike riders, known in local parlance as ''okada'' riders, will have their business legitimized.



However, the law that bans okada business has been passed and it was enacted by the erstwhile Mahama administration.



Discussing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila expressed shock that the former President would pass a law to ban okada business but today, for political expediency, makes a U-turn to promise legalization of a business he vehemently abhorred.



Kabila kicked against the former President's decision to legalize okada business explaining it is difficult to regulate the riders and also dangerous to ride a motorbike in the country.

"Even as it has not been regularized, the Police are having a hard time applying the law."



He also likened Mr. Mahama's quest to trying to say he will legalize prostitution or armed robbery when he makes a comeback to the Jubilee House, the seat of government.



"You know that people feed from prostitution. You know some people feed from armed robbery. With some, there's evidence to show that they alone don't feed from armed robbery but also embark on charitable projects. Some people are living on illicit drug trade, Pablo Escobar . . . So, because people feed from that and people live on that, you're going to regularize and legalize armed robbery? Can you?'', he stated.





