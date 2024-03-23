Legislative comedy is allowed - Kweku Baako weighs in on Bagbin, Akufo-Addo brouhaha over Anti-LGBT+ Bill

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper

In the midst of the ongoing standoff between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and parliament, particularly Speaker Alban Bagbin, after the latter’s decision to halt the approval process for ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, has joined the discussions with his own perspectives on the matter.

The disagreement stems from President Akufo-Addo's refusal to sign the recently passed Anti-LGBT+ Bill, prompting questions about the legal basis for Speaker Bagbin's move to halt the approval of the recent ministers and deputy ministers' nominees.



Krobea Kwabena Asante, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign team, raised concerns about the linkage between the reassigned ministers and the Speaker’s decision to halt their approvals.



In response, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako emphasized the importance of maintaining patience and resilience during times of political discord.



He acknowledged the existence of what he termed "legislative comedy" within democracy, suggesting that such disputes are not uncommon, and should not alarm citizens.



"Government and governance CAN and MUST continue to RUN! There's room for 'legislative comedy' in democracy.

"No Alarm for Cause! Sorry, I meant, 'NO CAUSE FOR ALARM'! Let all citizens stay patient and resilient! Ghana Lives!” he said in a Facebook post on March 21, 2024.



On March 20, the Speaker of Parlaiment, Alban Bagbin, announced that the House would not approve the new ministerial appointees, citing the need to uphold the rule of law.



Bagbin's decision came after a letter from the presidency stating a cease-and-desist directive to parliament, restraining the House from forwarding the Anti-LGBT+ Bill for the president's assent, pending determination of a suit against the Bill at the Supreme Court.



On the other hand, Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, has said that he believes that the Speaker of Parliament was misled or misinformed, leading to his decision to halt the approval of the ministerial nominees until after the Supreme Court has finished with a suit against the president’s nominations.





