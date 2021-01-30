Legon Club donates food items to University Hospital

Items donated by Legon Club

The Legon Club, an association based on the campus of the University of Ghana has made a donation to the University’s hospital as part of its Social Corporate Responsibility.

The Association is made up of lecturers and non-academic staff of the University.



Items donated items included foodstuff.



Presenting the items, Chairman of the club, Prof. Daniel Tserefo, said that the donation was to express their gratitude to the Hospital for their dedication to delivering quality healthcare to members of the university community.



“Beginning of the year we thought of it that the University helps us, we depend on the University so we have to show our little appreciation to the University and that is why today the club decided that we will bring this package made up of rice, tomato paste and oil. We just want to give it to the hospital because when we are sick and we come here we are well taken care of,” he said.

Receiving the items, Chief Pharmacist at the Hospital, Madam Deborah Dadzie, expressed gratitude to the Association.



She assured them that the items will serve the purposes for which they were donated.



“On behalf of the director of the hospital, hospital management, staff and patients we say a very big thank you to you for this kind gesture. We know it will go a long way in helping to improving the health of patients who have to be giving food to eat and also those who do extra duties in this era of covid who have to be fed.”