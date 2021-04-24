Legon Hall: Residents call for immediate steps to address acute water shortage

Residents of Legon Hall, University of Ghana

Residents of Legon Hall, University of Ghana, are calling on their management to urgently address the frequent water shortage in their residence.

For several days, most of the students have not enjoyed a constant supply of water.



The situation forces them to join their friends at Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth halls to get water for their basic needs.



Some students who spoke to UniversNews have described the situation as uncomfortable.



“You know, the taps here in the main hall sometimes flows twice in a week, and I do get so frustrated that I have to bath at the Mensah Sarbah or the Commonwealth hall.

“We are having only six weeks lectures and this water crisis is also a problem; I think management of the hall should do something about it, because we are suffering,” a student said.



For other residents, they are unable to stay hygienic due to the water shortage and called for urgent steps to address the issue.



“Most of us here are girls and we go on our menstrual periods which we have to bath twice a day. Due to the water shortage, we have to bath once and that is not hygienic."



“Even when we cook, we can’t wash our dishes because there is no water, and this is becoming headache, I think management should do something about it,” a female student lamented.