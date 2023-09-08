'Legon Lecturers for Ken' question how Bawumia will fulfill promise of 10 appointments to each constituency

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

Source: Mumuni Yunus

A group of lecturers at the University of Ghana, Legon calling themselves the "Legon Lecturers and Professionals for Ken" has questioned how feasible it will be for Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to fulfill his promise of allocating ten appointments to each constituency when he is made the flagbearer of the NPP and voted into power in 2024.

The group of NPP-affiliated academics who are supporting the candidature of Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong questioned the honesty of the vice president in fulfilling such a promise, asking why the vice president kept such jobs, only to release them at a particular time if the jobs already existed.



"If the jobs are there already, why would Dr. Bawumia keep them and only release them at a particular time", the group asked in a statement signed by its Secretary, Arc. Kwame Ofori.



The vice president promised to introduce what he calls “One Constituency 10 Appointments Policy”.



Under this policy, all 275 constituencies in Ghana will have the opportunity to have a representative on various government boards and agencies.



Interacting with some delegates of the party recently, Dr. Bawumia said that successive governments had often ignored the constituencies during appointments, and this had been a cause of concern for constituents.



However, these lecturers for Ken have doubted the ability of the vice president to create jobs for the unemployed Ghanaian youth, claiming that there is no evidence to show his track record of job creation in the country.

"Does Dr. Bawumia have ANY experience in job creation? (We don’t see that in him because we haven’t had the evidence yet on how he has created jobs before)", the group added.



The group’s membership which includes the former Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Alhassan Sulemana Anamzooya also



questioned the plans Dr. Bawumia has for the over 100,000 unemployed Ghanaians at the moment.



The group meanwhile had earlier congratulated the NPP presidential aspirant for his “exceptional performance” at the Super Delegates Conference of the NPP.



They endorsed Ohene Agyapong to lead the party to win the 2024 presidential elections.



Read the full statement below:

Legon Lecturers and Professionals For Ken, questions Dr. Bawumia’s Promise of Ten Appointments per a Constituency.



We, the Legon Lecturers and Professionals For Ken have observed with great concern Dr. Bawumia’s recent promise of ten appointments per constituency.



The questions begging for answers from the Vice President are:



Where would Dr. Bawumia get the jobs to give to 10 people in every constituency?



Are the jobs already available or these jobs are yet to be created?



If the jobs are there already, why would Dr. Bawumia keep them and only release them at a particular time?

Is Dr. Bawumia speaking about job appointments or government appointments?



Does Dr. Bawumia have any experience in job creation? (We don’t see that in him because we haven’t had the evidence yet on how he has created jobs before).



What plans does Dr. Bawumia have for the over 100,000 jobless Ghanaians at the moment?



Why won’t Dr. Bawumia bring the jobs now to alleviate the sufferings of unemployed Ghanaians be they delegates or otherwise?



How do we describe Dr. Bawumia who claims to have a solution to the unemployment situation at the grassroots, yet still allows them to suffer until they vote for him?

Is Dr. Bawumia being honest with Ghanaians regarding this promise of ten appointments per constituency?



