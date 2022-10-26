28
Legon PRESEC gains bragging rights of 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz

PRESEC Contestants Winners of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, otherwise known as Legon PRESEC on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, has won the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) title.

Following a keen contest, they beat Prempeh College and Adisadel College (Adisco).

At the end of the contest, Legon PRESEC garnered 50, Prempeh College got 41 and Adisco had 32 points respectively.

PRESEC adds the 2022 trophy to the six they have already won, making their total wins at the contest seven.

The school won the contest in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2009 and 2020.

The knockout stage of this year's edition took place on the campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

What started as contests between over 100 senior high schools across the country came down to the final three.

The dream of going home with the trophy eluded Adisco and Prempeh college.

