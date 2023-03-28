Leonard Nyakpo files nomination to contest Ketu North NDC parliamentary primaries

Ketu North constituency MP hopeful, Leonard Nyakpo

Parliamentary candidate hopeful for Ketu North, Leonard Kwabla Nyakpo has filed his nomination form to contest in the NDC parliamentary primaries.

NDC delegates are heading towards the poll on May, 13 2023 to elect parliamentary candidate for national election.



Mr Leonard Nyakpo who was accompanied by team of supporters to submit his nomination form charged party functionaries and all contestants to unite and organise a campaign based on facts only.



According to Leonard Nyakpo, he believes as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Banker his professional qualification will place him in relevant committees in parliament that will provide more avenues for him to bring development to Ketu north.

He also promise to be in touch with the grassroot of the party by initiating reward system with the aim of rewarding hardworking comrades in the party which will remove the feeling of neglect.



Leonard Nyakpo believes in responsible leadership, opportunity and strategic development in moving Ketu North forward.