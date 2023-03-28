0
Menu
News

Leonard Nyakpo files nomination to contest Ketu North NDC parliamentary primaries

Ketu North MP.jpeg Ketu North constituency MP hopeful, Leonard Nyakpo

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: Brah Lyrix

Parliamentary candidate hopeful for Ketu North, Leonard Kwabla Nyakpo has filed his nomination form to contest in the NDC parliamentary primaries.

NDC delegates are heading towards the poll on May, 13 2023 to elect parliamentary candidate for national election.

Mr Leonard Nyakpo who was accompanied by team of supporters to submit his nomination form charged party functionaries and all contestants to unite and organise a campaign based on facts only.

According to Leonard Nyakpo, he believes as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Banker his professional qualification will place him in relevant committees in parliament that will provide more avenues for him to bring development to Ketu north.

He also promise to be in touch with the grassroot of the party by initiating reward system with the aim of rewarding hardworking comrades in the party which will remove the feeling of neglect.

Leonard Nyakpo believes in responsible leadership, opportunity and strategic development in moving Ketu North forward.

Source: Brah Lyrix
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC