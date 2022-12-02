Lepusi residents rush to siphon fuel from a crashed fuel tanker

Scene of the accident

Residents of Lepusi in the Nanumba North municipality of the Northern region had no fear for their lives as they rushed to siphon fuel from a crashed fuel tanker.

The fuel tanker, which was headed towards Bimbilla, crashed after it hit a barrier of the Ghana Police Service at Lepusi, citinewsroom.com reports.



According to the report, the tanker somersaulted as a result of the crash, and its contents poured onto the road.



But instead of running from a potential explosion, the residents were rather scooping the fuel into jerricans and other containers.



The driver of the tanker, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said that the accident happened after he lost control of the vehicle.



“I did not see this coming at all. I saw the barrier late. There was also an oncoming car, so I was confused.



"I did not know whether to avoid the barrier or the oncoming car. So, in an attempt to escape it, I ran into the barrier,” he narrated.

