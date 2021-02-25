Lesbianism, homosexuality immoral, dehumanizing - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, the MP for Tamale North and Ranking Member on the Appointments Committee of Parliament, has added his voice to calls to shoot down all attempts by the LGBTQ+ community to receive recognition in the country.

According to him, the act is purely dehumanizing and should not be encouraged or accepted.



“Where I stand, I find it immoral and dehumanizing and not in the context of any Ghanaian culture for a man to be relating to a man and a woman, relating to a woman. I haven't seen a male goat or a male cow running after a male goat or a male cow," he said.



He made these comments while asking the minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Awal Mohammed, what his stance was on the subject, seeing that he is a staunch Muslim and a person who will be overseeing the cultural aspects of the country when approved as a minister.

This was during the vetting of the nominee at the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



