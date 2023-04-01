Lesley Arthur appointed to UN Global Compact Network Ghana Board

Lesley Arthur, Energy Quest Foundation CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cubica Energy, Lesley Arthur has been appointed a member of the UN Global Compact Network Ghana Board.

Lesley Arthur brings nearly a decade and a half of executive expertise to support the Board in its role of guiding the UN Global Compact in Ghana to create a sustainable world.



She is also the founder of the Energy Quest Foundation which seeks to “demystify the energy sector in Ghana, Africa and beyond”.

In a statement, the Network expressed appreciation to Madam Lesley for her desire to serve and enhance the organization.



The Network added they look forward to her contributions during her tenure.