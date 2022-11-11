Less than 20% of candidates passed the Ghana School of Law entrance exam - Report

The Ghana School of Law

Only 522 of the candidates who took part in the 2022 entrance examination to enter the Ghana School of Law have reportedly passed.

According to a report by TV3, the number of students who passed represents less than 20 percent of the 2,654 people who took part in the examination.



Also, the report indicated that the 522 students who have gained admission to the law school fall short of the 800 the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, indicated have been budgeted for in the 2022 budget.



It will be recalled that in July 2022, the Independent Examinations Body, the body responsible for examinations at the Ghana School of Law, cancelled a Civil Procedure paper scheduled to be written on July 15, 2022.



According to an earlier report on GhanaWeb, the Independent Examinations Body canceled the paper over suspicions that the questions had leaked hours before they were to be administered.



A copy of the paper was said to have widely circulated across various social media platforms before the time it was scheduled to be written.

The 2022 law school entrance examination was cancelled for the second time after it was rescheduled to take place on Friday, September 23, 2022, after the exam papers allegedly leaked online.



According to a report on citinewsroom.com, the questions for the examination, which was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, found their way onto social media.



