Less than 4% of married women cheat on their spouses – GSS report

File photo

A survey by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has disclosed that less than 4% of married women in the country engage in extra-marital affairs.

According to the report, 3.8% of married women have had sexual affairs with men who are not their husbands or partners within the past 12 months.



The findings of the GSS were contained in its 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS).



The survey also found that 0.9% of women in the country have two or more partners.



Also, it was discovered that 4.0% of divorced, separated or widowed women in Ghana have two or more partners.



The report stated that 46% of divorced/separated /widowed women have had sexual intercourse with persons who are not their husbands.

The GDHS report detailed that about 3% of women between the ages of 15-24 have two or more partners who are their wives or live with them.



It was noted that 34% of women between the ages of 15-24 have had sexual affairs with men who are not their husbands.



The report further discovered that about 80% of females aged 15-24 have sex without condoms, adding that about 79% of women are aware of the risks (HIV/AIDS and others) associated with having intercourse without protection.



It is worth noting that the report was conducted in the last eight months and covers that period.



The latest revelations by the GDHS have raised concerns about the sexual life of people and measures authorities need to put in place to avert the menace in order not to endanger the lives of individuals.

