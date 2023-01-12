Let Love Lead and PMC organise free health screening in Central Region

Big Dawood is determined to help the needy

The Let Love Lead organisation (NGO) in collaboration with People’s Medical Center has organised a free health screening for the people within Mfantsiman municipality and its environs in the Central Region.

The free health screening exercise alongside the free distribution of medical supplies was held in December 2022 and attended to over 500 people, including children being screened for various diseases including malaria, hypertension, and diabetes.



Speaking at the event, the founder of Let Love Lead Organization, Mr. Dawood Akwesi Agyemang Also known as BIG DAWOOD who doubles Nkosuohene Nene Lartey Osakonor 1 Otwe #2 Kokobibiam of Suhum Municipality said last year the two organizations signed an MoU as part of efforts of setting the stage for a variety of health charity interventions, including health screenings for marginalised communities across Ghana and research on ways to improve the lives of disabled people requiring medical attention. He stressed that the organization’s ultimate aim is to make a difference in the lives of the less privileged people in communities by providing access to live’s basic needs including healthcare, quality education and other basic human needs.



BIG DAWOOD was overwhelmed by the successful outcome of the screening, emphasizing that the screening was a social responsibility of the two foundations to the community.



Speaking with journalists after the exercise, Dr. Henry Osei Owusu CEO of the People’s Medical Center noted that the gesture had helped to inform the people about their health statuses.



He added that the exercise was targeted at providing an opportunity for people, especially those who could not afford frequent medical check-ups due to financial constraints, to have access to medical care.

He also seized the opportunity to advise all and sundry to be concerned and interested in their health and also go for frequent medical checkups.



The People’s Medical Centre is a licensed Ghanaian healthcare entity, specializing in the provision of professional clinical and home-care health services. It has several outposts across the country and provides critical rapid-response emergency care services.



Its aim is to reduce costs by getting rid of expensive consultations, improving patient satisfaction through the avoidance of negligence-induced adverse medical events, and providing professional, quality healthcare services.



Let Love Lead and the People’s Medical Centre are committed to working together to save lives by conducting research and creating the necessary interventions to help the aforementioned communities through this landmark collaboration effort.