Let My Vote Count chides EC for voter register anomalies

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

Pressure group Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) is advising the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to desist from using cluster systems in subsequent voter registrations.

This, according to the group, would help avoid double registration and improper deletion of names from the register.



They have blamed the EC and ascribed the alleged double registration and missing of names from the current voter register to the use of the cluster system of registration.



Director of Operations for LMVCA John Hall, speaking on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM on Wednesday, September 23 censured the EC for grouping polling centers during the registration exercise instead of allowing people to register at their polling centers.



He wants EC to henceforth stop using the cluster system during registration exercises to avoid double registration and unpardonable errors in the voters register.



“I will advise the EC that going forward they should stop using cluster systems of registration to avoid needless errors which create unnecessary tension during election periods.”



He told host Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa that people feel “ostracized” in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise because of the fact that their names might have been moved to different polling centers.

And this, according to him, is as a result of how EC grouped polling centers during the registration exercise.







John Hall, however, believes the EC has competent officers who can swiftly rectify and improve the voter register to salvage the situation.



He urged EC to extend the voters register exhibition by two more days to allow its officials deal with the situation in allowing disgruntled applicants to find their names in the register and locate their polling centers ahead of December 7 polls.



He thus entreated the general public to exercise patience at polling centers and ably cooperate with the EC officials to help identify their names and locate voting centers.



