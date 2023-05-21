Let anyone prove I have received US$150m contract from government – Ken Agyapong to detractors

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed being the beneficiary of government contracts but insists there are non-party people benefitting far more than he has and does.

He warned during a campaign stop in the Ashanti Region that he has been the victim of several false reportage that he has been receiving huge government contracts for which reason he is able to donate and cater for the grassroots.



Kennedy Agyapong, who is current Member of Parliament for Assin Central instead mentioned two pro-opposition persons he alleged were benefitting from massive contracts. The two, he told party faithful in the Ashanti Region, were Ibrahim Mahama and one Michael Zormelo.



Ken said the rumours of contracts awarded him were being peddled by some lawmakers, Chief Executive Officers and even Ministers.



“They should come and show where I got a US$150m contract, if I have ever received any such contracts. They cannot be ungrateful to people that have helped the party.



“I have served, served and served yet you end up giving contracts to NDC people then you peddle lies that contracts have been given to Ken Agyapong to cater for the polling stations. If they don’t engage in clean politics, I am not gentle like Alan,” he said to applause from the crowd.

Alan is reference to former trade minister Alan Kyerematen who is also a frontrunner in the NPP flagbearership race slated for later this year.



It is widely held that Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan will lead the pack when delegates are called upon to elect a successor for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



