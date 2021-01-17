Let my sons’ unity be your benchmark – Buipewura to politicians

John Abdulai Jinapor and Samuel Abu Jinapor

Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II has admonished Ghanaian youth in politics to learn a thing or two from his sons John Abdulai Jinapor and Samuel Abu Jinapor.

According to him, although they belong to the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) who are opposite sides of the political divides, he has never had to come in to settle their differences.



To the Paramount Chief, politics should not be about creating enmity among each other but rather politics is about development.



“My two sons, Samuel Abu Jinapor who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo and John Abdulai Jinapor who is also MP for Yapei-Kusawgu are closer than any of their siblings and they have never come to any disagreement that warrants me to intervene to solve their problem.”



“Politics should be geared towards development not the creation of enmity,” he added.

He continued: “To be indifferent parties does not make you enemies because no party will come and say I want to destroy the country any party that comes wants to develop the country”.



He indicated that his sons developed an interest in politics from him because he loved politics during his youthful days.



“In 1969 I was an active member of the Progress Party and I was Busia’s darling boy. So I will say these boys develop their interest in politics by inheritance”; he said.