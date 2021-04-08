Let peace prevail - Sidii Abubakar Musah pleads

Sidii Abubakar Musah, former National Youth Organiser, NDC

Source: Paramza Kofi Hamza, Contributor

A former National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pleaded with the members of the party to allow peace to remain in the party.

According to Sidii Abubakar Musah, he has endured insults from some party members but has made it a point not to respond to any of them.



He explained on his official Facebook timeline that, it is “all in an effort to protect the good name of the NDC.”



He added, “our party is at the crossroads now and only cool heads can redeem us. If we all decide to complain, what will happen to the party we so cherish?



“I never replied to accusations against me in the past and I am not going to respond now. With God by our side, we shall prevail in sha Allah.”



Sidii Abubakar Musah was accused by some NDC supporters of failing the party because when he was voted for as a National Youth Organiser, he did not work hard to make sure that the party remain in power but rather lost the 2016 general elections to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sidii Abubakar Musah has not openly declared his intention to contest any position in the upcoming NDC primaries, yet, posters of Sidii for the National Organiser position have flooded social media over the last couple of days.



Find below his full post.



"Since joining politics, I have tolerated and allowed all kinds of shades, insults, blackmail, defamation and insults to be thrown at me without responding, all in an effort to protect the good name of my dearest party, the NDC.



Let us ask ourselves the following questions:



1. Who benefits when comrades attack comrades in public, on television and on social media?

2. What do I stand to gain if I help a comrade to get a job or secure a visa and I tell the whole world?



3. What do I stand to gain if comrades say Sidii is nobody and I also reply harshly?



4. Who gains if we discuss internal party strategy in public?



Our party is at the crossroads now and only cool heads can redeem us. If we all decide to complain, what will happen to the party we so cherish? I never replied to accusations against me in the past and I am not going to respond now. With God by our side, we shall prevail in Isha Allah.



Thank you to everyone who has been defending me even without my knowledge. Thank you for standing for the truth.

May God bless you all!"







