Let peace reign in your community - Asantehene warns Sampa Royal families

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged the royal families of Sampa, the capital of the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, to allow peace to reign in the community in the midst of a paramountcy dispute.

A bitter legal battle has erupted between the community's three royal families, namely Yeli Kosah, Yah Nna, and Nyin Nna Gates



The families over 20 years have constantly battled over which of them holds lineage to the Sampa Paramount Chief (Samapamanhene) throne.



After the law courts did fail to resolve the problem, they referred the matter to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for arbitration a few months ago.



The Asantehene presided over the case, but later a discrepancy arose between the families, and a petition was presented to him (Asantehene) at the Manhyia Palace for adjudication yesterday, December 15, 2022.



In a statement, the Asantehene promised to render his final decision on the case in January 2023.

Otumfuo stated that he will conduct an in-depth inquiry into the matter and effectively make a final ruling.



He did, however, warn the discontented families to avoid any form of conflict and to allow peace reign in Sampa.



In an interview with Oyerepa Online following Otumfuo's warning, Mr Abu Mahama, assistant speaker for Yeli Kosah Royal Gate, stated that his relatives will not participate in any unrest that will disrupt Sampa's peace.



"We'll not foment any trouble, royals won't destroy the town, because when we destroy it, it's being destroyed on us... We'll not condone their violence so there'll be peace, Christmas will be peaceful, and Otumfuo will call the case again in January, wherever the truth is, we know surely it will come to pass," he pledged.