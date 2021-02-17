Let's adhere to coronavirus directives to avoid more deaths - Philanthropist

Sarkin Talba is a member of the Greater Accra Hausa Chiefs Association

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Philanthropist and businessman, Sarki Issaka Nettey, also known as 'Sarkin Talba' has urged Ghanaians to take the COVID-19 safety protocols very seriously.

The number of COVID-19 cases detected in the country in the past few weeks, he said, indicates how fast and dangerous the second wave of the outbreak spreads.



He advised Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the safety guidelines to mitigate the spread.



Non-compliance with the prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols, he said, would make the disease spread faster.



He added that it is, therefore, necessary for Ghanaians to take responsibility for the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.



According to him, the time has come for Ghanaians to believe the 2nd wave of COVID-19 is real; unlike what was witnessed in the first wave and warned the second wave is more deadly.

The rate at which people are contracting the virus and the number of recorded active positive cases, he said, call for precautionary measures as outlined by health personnel.



Sarki Issaka Nettey has called on other chiefs, Imams, and NGOs to organise sensitisation programmes to remind residents, especially market women and drivers, of the need to follow all the precautionary measures and guidelines to win the war against the Virus.



The covid-19 protocols, he said, includes the regular use of nose masks, washing the hands with soap under clean running water, use of hand sanitiser, maintaining social distance among others.



He also commended the government for its efforts in fighting against the virus and called for more measures including enhanced contact tracing and provision of PPEs to frontline health workers.



He advised Ghanaians to adopt greater hygiene in their everyday lives and urged them to be transparent and report to health facilities whenever they feel unwell.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor