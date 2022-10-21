'Let’s avoid unproductive litigation and pursue development of Akwamu'- Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III

His Royal Majesty, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, the Akwamuhene, has challenged the people of Akwamu to come together and help develop the Akwamu Kingdom

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, made the call during an induction ceremony of the Akwamu Traditional Council (ATC), admitting him as the President of the Akwamu Traditional Council (ATC).



The Akwamu State has been battling with chieftaincy disputes and litigation for over 30 years now



The apex court, presided over by Justice Bafffoe-Bonney on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in a 7:0 ruling, maintained an earlier ruling by a 5:0 decision that HRM Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III was validly nominated, elected, and installed as the Paramount Chief of Akwamu following the customs and traditions and practices of the people of Akwamu.



This brings to finality, the more-than-a-decade-old dispute over the eligibility of the current Akwamu Chief who ascended the throne some 11 years ago.



Speaking at the induction ceremony as the President of the Akwamu Traditional Council on Monday, October 17, 2022, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, said it is about time the people of Akwamu focused significantly on the purposeful growth of the area and forgo any form of litigation.



Odeneho Kwafo Akoto referenced the famous quote by Ghana’s first prime minister Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah “At long last, the battle has ended”, happily said the long overdue litigation “is over,” and assured that “investing such faith in me, you have challenged me never to forget the commitments I have declared throughout the very tough journey to get to this point. I promise never to forget.”

“You have heard me say so many times before today, that it is time for Akwamu to move on from unproductive litigation towards purposeful growth, and if I may repeat that call today, it is because I believe passionately that we can only thrive and grow when we adopt a purposeful approach to our development and the security of our children’s future.”



The new president of the Akwanmu Traditional Council later called on the government of Nana Ado Dankwa Akufo Ado to remember that he comes from Akwamu and should pay serious attention to the deplorable state of roads in Akwamu and Asuogyaman since he Nana Ado comes from Akwamufie.



Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, underscoring why Akwamu deserves better for development in the aftermath of the 30 years of litigation, stated that the area only experienced “stagnation and regression,” in those difficult times.



According to him, he cannot promise to solve all of Akwamu’s problems, but commit to building on the foundation they laid for a brighter future for Akwamu.



“I offer my support, therefore, to anyone ready to join me in working towards achieving the goals we have set for ourselves.



To this end, he pledged his support to Nananom, the Chiefs and Elders, and the people of Akwamuman the accountability, humility, values of courage, and development in his tenure to seeing the glory days of Akwamuman.

“When Akwamu’s history is recounted in the future, this day will no doubt feature very heavily. For this reason, I wish to celebrate those who have gone before me to pave the way by offering their resources, time, knowledge, and wisdom. I cannot promise to solve all of Akwamu’s problems, but I commit to building on the foundation they laid.



“Finally, my pledge to you is that the values of courage, accountability, respect and development will underpin my tenure. I appeal to you to work with me to translate those values into once again building a great Akwamuman,” Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III he noted.



Eulogizing the ancestors and forefathers of Akwamuman for their readiness and constant intercession and guidance in these years he extended his profound appreciation to them and asked all and sundry to feel proud of what they have accomplished together as Akwamus.



He thanked Nana Afrakoma, Akwamuhemea, for her courage, wisdom, and perseverance. To the elders of Akwamu God bless you abundantly. To my wife and children, thank you for your steadfast love, understanding, and unfailing support.