Let’s be careful, our wards are being lured by LGBT people - Queenmother

The Kyidomhemaa in the Panpawie Amanta Traditional Area in the Oti Region, Mrs. Genevive Akua Amponsah, has advised parents to monitor their children to prevent evil persons from introducing them into lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender activities.

The Queenmother, who is also an educationist and a teacher with several years of experience, noted that some persons are secretly recruiting children into the practice and if parents don’t monitor their wards, they could be influenced negatively.



She was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm with the host Kwabena Agyapong.



She recounted how a class 3 pupil in a school where she teaches confessed to her that, a neighbour in their house (female) introduced her to the act.



The Queenmother said "the pupil was fond of holding the breast, buttocks of her friends at school" adding that when the issue was reported to her, she investigated and discovered the neighbour was taking advantage of the girl.

She has therefore advised parents to monitor their wards so they are not introduced to this evil practice.



According to her, "homosexuality and lesbianism are evil and should not be entertained by any well-meaning Ghanaian."



To her, children are assets and should be given the best of care so they will be able to realize their full potentials.