Let's be compassionate towards disadvantaged children – Alan

Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen

Founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen says he is committed to providing tangible support to orphaned children as well as other disadvantaged children through the social welfare department if elected President in the December 7 polls.

This, he said, means revamping the department with the required resources to be able to provide that imperative social service.



Moreover, he noted that he sees the importance of creating market-based support centres and providing essential services like teaching, counselling, healthcare, and nutritional assistance to these children.



These centres, according to him, will be havens of safety and support, nurturing not just their material needs but also their emotional and psychological well-being.



Mr Kyerematen indicated that he is more determined than ever to prioritize the welfare of neglected children if entrusted with the presidency.

“Let us come together to ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, receives the care and support they deserve.



“Through compassion and action, we can build a future where no child is left behind, beginning with initiatives rooted in our markets,” he stated.



Mr Kyerematen expressed these views in a Facebook post after he had encountered orphaned children begging for alms at the Bantama market during his campaign tour.