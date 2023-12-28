Let's be grateful to God despite economic hardship - Rev Wengam

General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam

Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, has urged Ghanaians to be grateful for all that God has done for them, especially in the face of "severe economic hardship".

"A people who are not grateful for what they have are not likely to be grateful for what they are going to get. As individuals and a nation, we have every cause to be overly grateful to God for all grace; who has showered his mercies on us all these years even in the face of monumental challenges such as severe economic hardship, flooding of devastating consequences in parts of the country, amongst others," he averred.



Rev Wengam who was speaking in a Christmas message to the Church and the entire country said there's the need to be holy and generous in this season, eschewing "sin, unbelief, corruption and abuse of human rights".

"The birth of Christ offers many useful lessons on holiness and is relevant for our survival in these challenging times...Holy living is paramount as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ…let’s eschew sin, unbelief, corruption and abuse of human rights. Let us end the year on a note of holy living...and ensure that we pursue holy living as a lifetime project. Use the occasion to declare holiness to the unsaved…" he urged.