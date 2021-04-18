Let’s be mindful of what children watch on TV - Pastor

Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson

The Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Head Pastor, Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre at Ashaiman, has asked parents and guardians to be mindful of what their children watched on Television.

He said it was their responsibility to monitor children and the type of media content they were exposed to.



Rev. Quamson who stated this during Sunday service said it was the only way that parents would prevent children from falling prey to unfriendly media contents.

He described recent reports of teenage murders as disturbing and said “this generation needs much attention and teachings from the word of God.”



Rev. Quamson advised Christiana to always ensure their children joined teens or children's services at church.