Let’s be prepared to make sacrifices to build a progressive Ghana – Akufo- Addo

Mon, 26 Dec 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has, in his Christmas message to Ghanaians, called for sacrifices that will help build a happy, progressive Ghana.

“Let us be prepared to make the sacrifices that will enable us to build a happy progressive Ghana we all desire,” the President said in his message, which he delivered on Saturday.

The president also urged Ghanaians who are in a more fortunate position to help the needy as they celebrate Christmas

“If you are in a more fortune position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need.”

“Let each one of us do our best to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in distress.”

“Let us provide the famous Ghanaian hospitality to the thousands and thousands of people who are visiting us this Christmas as our capital Accra and our country Ghana have become important global destinations for the Christmas holiday.”

“Let us take the time to gather, love, listen and learn from each other and to remember that with the help of God, we can overcome every challenge and achieve every future of which we can dream,” Nana Akufo Addo said

