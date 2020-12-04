Let’s build a solid foundation for young girls – Department of Gender

Upper West Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Madam Charity Batuure

The Upper West Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Madam Charity Batuure has called on stakeholders to pull their resources together towards building a solid foundation for young girls in the country.

She made the call during an engagement with traditional leaders on ending child marriage in Wa East and Wa West Districts of the Upper West Region.



“The development of our communities, region, and country will only be possible if we build a solid foundation for our young girls who will take up from us when we are weak. The young girl will one day become a mother and will have the responsibility of catering for children and also building a home -this among others make it very important for us to focus on their growth so that they will become good future leaders and not liabilities on society,” she stated.

Ms. Batuure further charged traditional authorities to secure a decent future for the girl-child and also encouraged parents and guardians not to shirk their responsibilities.



She said the Upper West Region has currently recorded a 13.5 percent in child marriage, adding that even though there is a slight decline from the previous rate, more efforts are needed to reduce it to the barest minimum.