Let's build great a nation through discipline - NCCE

Source: GNA

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to unite and be disciplined to drive the nation towards development.

Mrs Gloria Amarkie Kudo, La Dadekotopon Municipal Director of NCCE, who made the call, said Ghana could only achieve its development agenda if its citizens remained disciplined.



"A disciplined people can build a great nation and advance together with the course of development. We need to do it right because we are all involved," she said, adding that "It ought to be so because the nation demands our devotion and we have to unite to uphold her in making her great and strong."



The Municipal Director said this when the Commission embarked on a sensitisation at some schools in the Municipality as part of activities to commemorate this year's Citizenship Week.



The Citizenship Week celebration held annually seeks to inculcate in pupils the values of citizenship and remind them of their responsibilities and roles they could play to build a strong, vibrant, and democratic Ghana.



The NCCE introduced the Citizenship Week celebration in 2021 as part of the annual Constitution Week celebration, which started in 2001.



The Citizenship Week celebration is a platform where people in leadership positions and accomplished citizens interact and impart virtues of good citizenship to pupils across the country.

The 2021 Citizenship commemoration is on the theme: "We are one, Ghana first."



Mrs Kudo entreated Ghanaians to uphold the unity the country was currently enjoying, to sustain the peace, and promote progress.



"We are one nation, one people, one destiny, and we are one in building our motherland. For protecting the good name of Ghana, for lifting the Flag of Ghana together, signals we are one people and should live in unity," she said.



The celebration is from Wednesday, May 26th to Wednesday, June 2nd.



La Shiketele Nii Adjei Kofei IV, a Member of the La Traditional Council, asked young people to be committed to their studies and urged them to be patriotic and protect the environment.