Let’s bury our differences, develop Ghana – NDC’s Lawyer Evans Amankwa rallies NPP

Lawyer Evans Amankwa

As the 2020 polls are over, the next thing expected from the leadership of the two main political parties; the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is how to ensure the development of the country.

“We’ve been gone for election as Ghanaians. The winner per the law is Nana Akufo-Addo though we are challenging his presidency at the Supreme Court but until the final determination of the court, we should work harder and develop our people”, private legal practitioner, Evans Amankwa admonished



Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NDC Ashanti Regional Legal Team Director is of a strong opinion that, the only way the people in the region will be developed is for politicians in the country to eschew their differences.



“…Let put out everything aside for development”, the outspoken politician cum lawyer told host, Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin during the panel discussion.



Supreme Court Suit

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has petitioned the Supreme Court to annul the results of Election 2020 describing them as flawed in view of some errors



Ex-President Mahama further wants the court to order for a re-run of the polls hence the need to issue a fiat restraining President Akufo-Addo from holding himself as the President-elect.



Other reliefs sought by the Former President include a declaration that the Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa, breached the 1992 constitution, specifically Article 63(3) with the declaration that she made on December 9, 2020.