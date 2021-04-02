Let’s celebrate Easter without fire outbreaks - GNFS

Ghana National Fire Service

The Ghana Fire Service is urging the general public to desist from activities that can cause a fire outbreak as we prepare for the Easter festivities.

Head of Public Relations of the Fire Service, Ellis Robinson Okoe asked Ghanaians to avoid human activities that could spark an outbreak.



He encouraged the public to switch off all electrical gadgets when stepping out of the house, put off their fires after cooking and avoid multiple activities that could also cause an outbreak.



He said: ” The general public is urged to avoid multiple chores during the festivities in our homes because any carelessness or negligence can cause fires.

He assured the public that the Command of the Ghana National Fire Service is prepared to ensure that all lives and property are protected against fire outbreaks and all other related emergencies.



He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.