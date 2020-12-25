Let’s celebrate festive season responsibly - Osu Mantse

President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, His Majesty Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Osu Mantse and President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, His Majesty Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, has called on Christians across the World to ensure that this year's Christmas reflects on the birth of Jesus Christ who came down to earth to die for the sins of mankind.

Nii Okwei encouraged all Ghanaians to stay united in the quest to move Ghana forward with love, hope and goodwill.



He said some people celebrate, the occasion by attending church service and thereafter spend quality time with their families.



He has advised the youth not to use the occasion to indulge in drinking alcohol, abusing drugs and above all, engaging in illicit sex. He also cautioned Ghanaians to be security cautious as some unscrupulous persons may want to take advantage of the holidays and indulge in criminal activities to make quick money.



Touching on road accidents he said it becomes prevalent during the festive season as some motorists tend to drive under the influence of alcohol, which is a violation of the road traffic rules.



He added that these road mishaps mostly result in either fatal injuries or death. This he said should be avoided at all costs.

According to him this year is not the first festive season, neither the last one to be celebrated hence the need to apply caution in the celebration of the yuletide.



He further called on the security agencies especially the Police to be alert and intensify their operations during the festive season to curb any form of lawlessness.



He urged the police to deal with lawbreakers and ensure they face the full wrath of the law.



'I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year, and celebrate responsibly as we are looking forward to 2021' he noted.



However, His Majesty DF Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI Osu Mantse will be having an end of year meeting on December 30, 2020 at the palace Osu.

