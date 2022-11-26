Let’s collaborate to end Apenkwa road crashes – Accra Mayor

Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth K.T Sackey has called for concerted efforts among stakeholders in the transport industry, to address the increasing rate of road crashes in the city at the Apenkwa – Achimota overhead, a spot that records the highest number of crashes in Accra.

According to her, the skills, means, and technology needed to save lives are readily available hence the need to join forces and tackle the Apenkwa problem.



The Mayor of Accra made the call at the commemoration of this year's Road Traffic Victims Remembrance Day held at Apenkwa to Achimota overhead section on the N1 Highway last Sunday.



The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDoR) is a day to remember the lives lost and injured through road traffic crashes and sympathize with the suffering of all affected victims, families, and communities.



This year's commemoration puts a spotlight on justice and traffic law enforcement, thorough investigation after a crash to find out if a crime was committed and to prevent a recurrence, and ensure criminal prosecution and civil compensation where appropriate.



She reiterated the AMA’s commitment to road safety in the city and urged stakeholders to put in place interventions to help reduce crashes at the Apenkwa spot.

"We are hopeful that as we use the occasion to remember those who have died in road crashes particularly at this spot, stakeholders will recognize the plight of pedestrians crossing the road at this unsafe spot and do their utmost best by putting in place interventions to ensure the reduction of crashes at this spot...I call on all agencies with clear mandates to ensure road safety to join forces to tackle the Apenkwa problem. It is my wish that come next year, Apenkwa will no longer be on the list of crash-prone spots in Accra. We have the skills, the means, and the technology to ensure lives are saved... Let's do it," she said.



She also cautioned pedestrians to use pedestrian walkways provided to save them from collisions with oncoming vehicles.



She also used the opportunity to charge all road users to abide by the safety rules as the Christmas season approaches whilst calling on drivers to desist from drinking and driving, fasten their seatbelts, and as reduce speeding.



"As we approach the Christmas season, I will take this opportunity to charge all road users to abide by the safety rules. Drivers must desist from drunk driving, fasten their seatbelts and reduce speeds. Pedestrians are also cautioned to use provided walkways and cross the roads at pedestrian crossings. Motor riders are also cautioned to wear their helmet as they ride. This will help promote safety as we commute within the city space," she said.



The Acting Director General of the NRSA, Mr. David Osafo Adonteng disclosed that from January to October 2022 the road crash death recorded stood at 1,985 and assured his outfit would do its best to put in place interventions to resolve the dangerous nature of crossing areas in the city.

He noted that the NRSA with its partners had been able to reduce road crashes by 18 per cent, stating that it was unprecedented and that they would not relent on the road safety advocacy to cut down on the menace as the Christmas festivities approach.



President of the Accident Victims Support Unit, Rev. Cyril Crabbe, appealed to philanthropists, civil society organizations and corporate bodies to assist the Unit with vehicles to enable them to reach out to accident victims.



He also called for the justice system to be looked at especially with regards to conducting a thorough investigation after a crash to find out if a crime was committed for prosecution and also help carry out appropriate and civil compensation.



Some of the accident victims who were present at the event called for affordable cost of treatment of road crash injuries, especially in the area of orthopedic charges while urging drivers to exercise restraint on the roads and to apply all the traffic protocols to save lives.



Other organizations in participation are the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the Ministry of Transport, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, the Ghana Police Service, Civil Society Organizations, and Road Transport Unions.