Let’s commit to peaceful 2020 polls – Otumfuo tells parties

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged all the political parties taking part in this year’s general elections to commit to peace.

Speaking during a call on him by Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Sunday, October 11, 2020, the Asante monarch said five West African countries, including Ghana, are going to the polls this year.



“Ghana has had several peaceful elections in the past and we are praying that things will continue to be peaceful”, Otumfuo said, adding: “I believe all the parties will commit to peace and use the appropriate procedures to seek redress over electoral grievances”.



As of the end of filing of nominations with the Electoral Commission, 17 parties had expressed interest in running for the presidency.



Seven filed on the deadline, Friday, October 9, 2020.



The 17 aspirants include Madam Akua Donkor of GFP, Dr Henry Lartey of GCPP, Mr Marricke Kofi Gane, an independent aspirant; Dr Hassan Ayariga of APC; Mr Kofi Koranteng, an independent aspirant; Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of NDP and Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of CPP.



The others include Madam Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the PPP, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent aspirant; Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew of GUM and John Dramani Mahama of the NDC.

The others include Akwasi Addae Odike of UPP, Kwesi Busumuru of Popular Action Party, Dr David Apasera of the PNC, Nana Agyenim Boateng of UFP, Kofi Akpaloo of LPG.



Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker is partnered by Jacob Osei Yeboah as running mate, President Nana Akufo-Addo filed with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) filed with Abu Grant Lukman, Brigitte Dzogbenuku filed with Kofi Asamoah-Siaw and former President John Mahama filed with Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Also, Akua Donkor filed with Ernest Frimpong Manso, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings filed with Peter Tennyson Asamoah, Kofi Koranteng filed with Carl Asare Morgan, Hassan Ayariga filed with Frank Yao Kuadey and Ivor Greenstreet filed with Bobobee Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor.



Additionally, Dr Henry Lartey filed with Andy Bampoe-Sekyi, Marricke Gane filed with Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, Akwasi Addae Odike filed with Georgina Oduro, Kwasi Busumbru filed with William Kwame Adom, Nana Agyenin Boateng filed with Nana Agyei Ntow, Percival Kofi Akpaloo filed with Margaret Obrine Sarfo and David Apasera filed with Divine Ayivor.



The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, after receiving the forms at separate ceremonies, assured the aspirants that the Commission will ensure a transparent, credible, fair and peaceful process in determining who qualifies or does not.