Politics

Let's compare infrastructure track record - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, is proposing a debate of track record of delivery with President Akufo Addo.

Addressing the Chiefs and elders of Dzolokpuita in the Ho West constituency as part of his four-day tour of the Volta Region on Wednesday, Mr Mahama said the NPP in 2016 did not appreciate the value of his government’s investments in critical infrastructure.



“In 2016 when I was talking about the value of infrastructure, my friends on the other side said, we don’t eat infrastructure, we don’t eat roads, that was what they said and today I can see a scramble to grab even KVIP’s and any infrastructure and tout it as an achievement”, he said.



Mr Mahama said it is however easy to settle the issue of infrastructure records especially as the NDC has a superior record of investing in infrastructure throughout the country, adding he is ready to debate President Akufo-Addo at any forum.

“The President said this election is going to be an election of track records, comparing his track record to my track record and we can settle it easily. Let’s have a debate between the two presidents about our records”, he said.



Mr Mahama said he is willing to present himself for a debate on any day, anytime and anywhere to settle the matter once and for all.

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.