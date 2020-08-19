Politics

Let’s compare track records – Mahama dares gov’t

John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama has described the ruling New Patriotic Party as a promise and failed government.

According to Mr. Mahama, the NPP is only good at making juicy promises to win the hearts and votes of Ghanaians but fails in fulfilling such promises once they win power.



He stated that many of the promises made by President Nana Akufo-Addo prior to the 2016 elections were ‘sweet things’ that have not been fulfilled.



“Our major opponent (NPP) are good at promises but poor at delivering. For them, their policy is that; say anything that the people will believe and vote for you,” he said while addressing the people of South Tongue in Sogakope on Monday.



“Political power is the most important thing to them. And when you get the power, whether you fulfil the promises or not; it doesn’t matter,” he added.

Mr. Mahama also noted that his party [NDC] has a track record of making realistic campaign promises and delivers on them.



He said, “Let’s compare track records; how many communities have been electrified in the last four years? he quizzed while adding that: “We took electrification in this country to 86 per cent, one of the best in Africa.”



“When we came in 2009 under Prof. Mills, we took over from President Kuffour only 58 per cent of people in Ghana had access to clean drinking water by the time we left office, 76 per cent of Ghanaians had access to clean drinking water; that’s what we say is a track record, how people have been provided with water in the last four years?



Mr. Mahama who is a on a four-day tour of the region is promising massive job creation for Ghanaian youth should he be given the nod to serve the country again in the 2020 polls.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.