Let’s crucify selfishness for accelerated development – Apostle Peter Okoe Mankralo

Apostle Peter Okoe Mankralo

Ghanaians have been advised to make a concerted effort in dealing with 'the killer syndrome' that has suddenly engulfed society.

Delivering his Easter message to the church and the nation on the theme "Let Peace Reign" at the Apostolic Church of Ghana, Calvary District, Madina, Apostle Peter Okoe Mankralo, former President of the Apostolic Church of Ghana, said Ghanaian society is sadly becoming a killing society; thus, it harbors killers of dreams and visions, killers of good ideas and national policies, killers of future leaders, and those who contribute to a beautiful and serene atmosphere through littering, as well as killers of good work ethics through glorified laziness, among others.



According to him, selfishness has become the underlying cause of this unfortunate killing syndrome as people prioritize their political parties and personal gains over the good of society, thereby indulging in actions that do not promote national development.



He said instead, efforts should be made to develop the 'Keeper Syndrome' underlined by caring, preserving, sustaining, and helping one another despite differences in ideology, religion, tribe, race, color, or political affiliations.



As such, he asserts that it would be in our collective interest as a country to have a paradigm shift from a 'killing society' to a 'keeping society.' As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, may we crucify selfishness and all forms of evil in our hearts. May we turn to Him, who has the power to change hearts, so we become our brothers' keeper and not his killer, as stated in the Bible.

He reminded all and sundry that the country can only progress in a serene atmosphere of peace and tranquility, adding that although conditions may seem unfavorable, with hard work, we would break through as God is always with us.



Apostle Peter Okoe Mankralo urged Christians to work in harmony to receive God's blessings. He said that while we look forward to a better and brighter future, it is important that we make a concerted effort to pursue and preserve the existing peace, irrespective of our political, religious, social, and economic differences.



"This we must do through prayer, lawful conduct, and seasoned speech, especially as we go to the polls in December 2024." Ghana, he said, must remain the shining example of democracy to all and the beacon of hope for Africa.



He called on the media to effectively and fairly collaborate with all actors to serve the public and ensure democracy triumphs.