Let’s decongest prisons with non-custodial sentences – Dep. Prisons PRO

ASP Samuel Kofi Opoku

The Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Samuel Kofi Opoku, has advocated the use of Non-Custodial Sentences in the country to ease congestion in Prisons.

According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Prisons Service, the country’s Prisons are currently overwhelmed with huge numbers and should the laws include Non-Custodial Sentences, it will go a long way in reducing the admissions of inmates to the Prisons.



He added that the 44 prison facilities currently house over 12,900 inmates a number which is way over the initial 9945 capacity prisons.

Speaking on YEN MAN with Kwaku Abaogye Apenteng on Freedom 89.3 Radio in Koforidua on Monday, he said "Our Laws should be looked at to allow for non-custodial sentences, this I believe will contribute greatly in easing congestion in our Prisons”.



He concluded that the corporate bodies, religious-based organizations and the general public should continue to complement the efforts of the government by supporting the Prisons Service in effectively undertaking safe custody, reformation and reintegration of inmates to ensure public safety.