Let’s do what APC has done in Nigeria – NPP National Youth Organiser charges

Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party

Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party has expressed confidence in the party’s ability to replicate the victory of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ghana in the 2024 election.

Notwithstanding the economic challenges Ghana is facing, which is said to narrow the chances of the ruling party in the next election, Salam Mustapha said history will be done as it was done in Nigeria with the ruling party winning a third term.



He argued that the Nana Addo-led administration has managed the economy better than Nigeria, Sri Lanka and other countries in the midst of the global economic meltdown.



Speaking on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz Fm monitored by Mynewsgh.com as part of his duty tour of the Upper East, the National Youth Organiser noted that breaking the 8 as christened by the NPP will be led by the youth of the party.

“Breaking the 8 is not an impossibility. I have been going around the country and I can say that the energy our youth are showing gives me motivation. We are going all out to tell the people of this country what we have done and to protect the sovereignty of our nation and make sure we break the 8,” he said.



He added that “We have to show character, mental toughness, and work hard to win. The party is looking up to us, the youth and I know we can do it. I know that we’re in difficult times. However, the government is working to get us out of the woods. The NPP will make history in this country, and our names will be remembered for our gallantry”.