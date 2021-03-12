Let's encourage our women to boldly resist and report domestic violence - Okudzeto Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says women should be encouraged to report violence

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has strongly urged women to resist domestic violence and abusive partners.

He said that no real man physically abuses a woman and that “real men use their strength to protect their partners [and] not harm them.”



In a report on citinewsroom.com, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa urged the Ghanaian populace to help sensitize and encourage women to be able to stand up for themselves.



“There can be absolutely no justification to lift a hand against a spouse. We must strongly encourage ladies to boldly resist and report domestic violence without the slightest delay. Better to leave and live than to stay and succumb,” he said.



The North Tongu legislator, whose comments come on the back of reports of a man in the Volta region, accused of beating his girlfriend to the point of death.



A man, Philip Caezar Kumah, believed to be working with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) at Akatsi North, was reported to have beaten his girlfriend, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, until she died.

Okudzeto Ablakwa called for swift investigations and prosecutions of perpetrators of such acts so as to serve as a deterrent to others engaged in it and avert any of such in the future.



“May the perpetrators never find peace and when they are finally found out, may their earthly punishment serve as sufficient deterrence,” he said.



DSP Effia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told Citi News that the father of the deceased had said a day before the incident, that his daughter had complained to him about being severely assaulted by Philip.







