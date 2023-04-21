Let's ensure we do not disintegrate the NDC family - Duffuor preaches tolerance ahead of polls

One of the three candidates contesting for the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has called for tolerance ahead of their presidential primaries in May 2023.

The former Minister of Finance explained that while they all go about their campaigns towards leading the party, they must do so in a way that does not eventually tear the NDC apart.



Addressing some party sympathisers during a durbar in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor stressed the need for all the candidates in the race, and their supporters, to be guided by the fact that it is a family affair.



“It is critical that we do not work to disintegrate the NDC family. We must learn to tolerate each other and accept diversity in opinion.



“As a family, when we help members get to the top, they must not get there and forget that they rode on the shoulders of the family to get there,” he said.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor also explained how he has been using his Ahotor Project as a way of empowering the grassroots of the party.



He added that through this initiative, he hopes to be able to empower the youth with skills for a lifetime.

“The Ahotor Project is my commitment to empowering the grassroots financially without any strings attached because you must be taught how to fish and not sit for crumbs to be thrown at you,” he added.



