Let’s express political views decently - Sosu

Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Lawyer Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu

Source: GNA

Citizens have been urged to express political sentiments through decent expressions and not insults.

“In any democracy, disagreeing is okay, but it must be respectful," Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, has said.



He said this when he spoke to students of the Accra Training College(ATRACO) in Accra, as part of activities marking the National Commission for Civic Education's Citizenship Week.



The MP said it was important for Ghanaians, especially the youth to realise that irrespective of the fact that there would from time to time have some disagreements amongst the citizenry concerning governance, upholding the unity and strength of the country mattered most.



Mr. Sosu touched on the aspirations of the youth and told young people to realise that succeeding in life required hard work and determination, amidst discouraging moments, saying, "You cannot become a star without a scar."



He advised the students to take their education seriously as getting good education was key to ensuring progress and success in life.

Mr. Sosu said whilst the government strived for the good of the country, each individual, including; young people, was basically responsible for his or her progress and success.



He urged the youth not to be lured by social media, where many presented themselves in seeming glamour and wealth, which he said was often deceits.



Mr. Sosu encouraged the students to stay focused on their studies towards achieving their goals in future, saying, besides hard work, life typically offered no shortcuts.



Mr Anacletus Teng Zagh, Assistant Director, Programmes, NCCE, said since 2001, the NCCE had worked towards engaging the youth in the country's governance with a view to promoting national growth and unity.



He said while there was bound to be differences in opinion amongst people concerning matters of governance, it served the nation best if the differences did not ultimately weaken "our unity and resolve as one people and nation."

Mr. Teng Zagh said by make of its mandate, the NCCE sought to contribute towards ensuring the unity and progress of the country through such engagements.



This year's celebration is themed, "We are One Ghana First," and started on Wednesday, May 26. It will end on Wednesday, June 2.



The Commission, through the annual celebration, which commenced in 2012, seeks to remind basic school pupils of their responsibilities as citizens of Ghana, and their role in building a strong, vibrant and democratic nation.