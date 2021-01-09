Let's forget military invasion, other scuffles and move on - Parliament

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah [in brown apparel] was given a hot chase by security officials

The Parliamentary Service has described as regrettable the incidents that occurred in the build-up to the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

A statement issued by the Parliamentary Service and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo, however, said while the acts were disturbing, it is important that parliament puts the incidents behind it and move on with a united front.



“Parliament wishes to acknowledge the events that characterized the inauguration of the 8th Parliament and wishes to state that while most of the actions during the night were regrettable, Parliament would, however, like to put them behind it and work towards a more focused, unified membership aimed at promoting the best Parliamentary practices and good governance.”



The election of the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic was nearly marred following scuffles between the NDC and NPP side in parliament.



The scuffle led to Soldiers storming Ghana’s parliament over a protracted stalemate between MPs-elect over the election of a new Speaker of the House.



The election went into a near-violent hold-up after the leadership of the NDC in the House accused their colleagues from the NPP of violating the secret ballot rule of the election by showing their ballot to themselves.

Carlos Ahenkorah snatches ballot papers in Parliament



Member of Parliament-elect for Tema West Carlos Ahenkorah shocked his colleague, incoming lawmakers when he snatched ballot papers during counting in the controversial polls to elect a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



The MP-elect was however chased and seized from exiting the chamber with the snatched ballots by MPs from the NDC aisle of the House. The papers have since been redeemed.



He has since apologised and explained that he snatched the ballot papers out of love for the NPP and the fact that he couldn’t stand the party losing the Speakership.



