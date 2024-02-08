Let’s form 'great alliance' to rescue Ghana - PPP urges citizenry

PPP logo

Source: GNA

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has asked the citizenry to join the Party to form “Great Alliance 2.0 to rescue the country from the abyss”.

It urged the populace to vote out the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration for its “abysmal performance” and usher in a government that would bring change to the life of the people.



“Ghana needs a rescuer, a rescuer that does not reside in the corridors of power, but in the hearts and minds of its people.”



Nana Ofori Owusu, National Chairman of the PPP, speaking at a press conference dubbed “Change” in Accra, highlighted some challenges facing the country and attributed them to leadership failure and mismanagement of resources of the country.



He said the fight to bring about change was a call to action for Ghanaians to stop the country from “bleeding”.

“It can only come to an end when the people rise up against oppression, nepotism, suppression … and look government in the eye and tell them they must go,” he said.



Nana Owusu said given the debt situation of the country, it would only take a responsible party like the PPP to use the next four years to clean up the mess created.



He assured that the Party would complete abandoned projects from the first Republic and cut the size of government to reduce government expenditure while encouraging the indigenous private sector to thrive, create jobs and provide support for government initiatives.